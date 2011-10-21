Kim Ng Is Hoping To Become The First Female GM In Any Major Sport

Photo: AP Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng will interview for the vacant GM position with the Los Angeles Angels. If hired, she will be the first general manager in one of the four major North American sports leagues.Ng, who held her position with the Dodgers for nine years, is currently working in Bud Selig’s office. She has also worked for the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.



During her time with the Dodgers, she interviewed for at least three open GM positions, including the Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres.

Ng is one of at least six candidates that are scheduled to interview with the Angels.

