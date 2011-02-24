DREAM JOB?: Watch (And Blog About) Every Single Major League Baseball Game This Season

Photo: Ewen Roberts/Flickr

Major League Baseball is planning to hire a blogger to fill a position the league calls “every baseball fan’s dream job!” (The exclamation point is theirs).The position will require the blogger to watch every baseball game this season and then write about those games and the experience.



Let me repeat. The person will be required to watch Every. Single. Game. including the All-Star game and playoff games. That is as many as 2,472 games over the course of seven months if each of the postseason series goes the distance.

With as many as 15 games and 45 hours of action each day, there would have to be some overlap. Jeff Heckelman of Major League Baseball said this won’t be a problem.

“We’re still working out the details of the setting in which the person will hang out,” said Heckelman. “But suffice it to say it will be a setting conducive to watching multiple games simultaneously.”

The person that is hired for this job will have to relocate to New York City during the season. In addition to writing about the games and their experience, they will be part of a show that will air on the league’s website and will participate in what Heckelman called a “live interactive experience for baseball fans.”

Heckelman says MLB is looking for somebody that has an encyclopedic knowledge of the entire league, is entertaining, has a unique and humorous writing style and will be comfortable in front of a camera.

MLB is also looking to capitalise on marketing and promotional partnerships with what they are hoping is a popular project. “We’re certainly talking about such opportunities internally, but at this point we’re just focused on finding the right person and the rest will follow.”

The right person? Do you think my wife and two kids would mind if I took the summer off to live in an MLB dorm?

If you are interested, you can apply for this position here: MLB Dream Job

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.