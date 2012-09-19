UPDATE: Blue Jays Suspend Player For Three Games For Use Of Gay Slur On His Eye Black

Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar, who was spotted this weekend wearing eye black strips with a homophobic slur written on them (via Toronto Globe and Mail).The slur, which can be seen in the image at right (click on image for a larger version) reads “TU ERE MARICON,” which translates from Spanish to “YOU ARE A FAGGOT.”



The eye black strips, which are often used by players to convey short messages (e.g. Tim Tebow writes bible verses on his) was originally spotted by a Blue Jays season ticket holder, who looked more closely at a photograph he had taken of the player.

The Globe and Mail does point out that it is possible that Escobar was the victim of a prank by a teammate. Although it would seem difficult to apply the strips without noticing what was written on them.

UPDATE: According to the National Post, the Blue Jays are suspending Escobar for three games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.