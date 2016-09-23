More evidence that Major League Baseball is entering a golden age of home runs

With more than a week to go, there are already 100 MLB players this season who have hit 20 home runs a number that is on pace to reach 107 by the end of the season.

The number of players to reach the 20-home run mark is up 67% from last year alone and nearly doubled the 57 hitters with 20 home runs in 2014. This season is also on pace to break the record, set in the heart of the steroid era, when the 1999 season had 103 batters go deep at least 20 times.

Why the sudden increase in home runs? There is no shortage of theories. But the most convincing one so far is that something happened to the baseballs. Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight made a strong argument that the baseballs changed and became “juiced” in the second half of the 2015 season.

