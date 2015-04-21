Home runs are on the rise in Major League Baseball

Rookie commissioner Rob Manfred has been proactive in picking up the pace of play in Major League Baseball. At the same time, Manfred has said he hopes MLB’s other problem — a lack of scoring — will fix itself. On both of those issues, the early signs have been positive.

Through the first two weeks of the season, MLB games are averaging 1.86 home runs per game, an 8.2% increase over 2014 (1.72 HR/game). That increase is even more impressive if we consider that pitching tends to dominate early in the season and home runs tend to increase when the weather gets warmer.

Similarly, Isolated Power (ISO), which measures the number of extra bases batters get per at bat, is also up from .135 in 2014 to .142 in 2015.

The season is still very young, but for fans hoping for more offence, 2015 is off to a great start.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.