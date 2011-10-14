WATCH: Funny Or Die Does A Hilarious Parody Of Moneyball Using The 2008 Win-Less Lions

What if Michael Lewis had written “Moneyball” about the 2008 Detroit Lions that went 0-16? Rather than looking at how to efficiently spend money in the sports world, we would get just the opposite. That is “Millenball,” Funny or Die’s parody of “Moneyball.”



And now that the Lions have started this season 5-0, it is OK to make fun of the franchise again. So laugh away…





Millenball – watch more funny videos



