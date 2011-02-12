Teams Have Given MLB Free Agents More Than $1.3 Billion This Off-Season

Photo: AP Images

We are now just days from the beginning of Spring Training. And when Vladimir Guerrero agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, that marked the last significant free agent signing of this off-season.In total, 122 free agents were given $1.32 billion in guaranteed big league contracts (data via MLBTradeRumors.com). Those deals totaled 197 years and averaged 1.6 years and $10.9 million per contract. That is an average of $6.7 million per year.



Carl Crawford was the big winner, taking in a 7-year, $142 million contract from the Red Sox. Jayson Werth with the Nationals (7-years, $126M) and Cliff Lee with the Phillies (5-years, $120M) also broke the seven-figure barrier.

At the other end of the spectrum was Scott Olsen who signed with the Pirates for only $500 thousand guaranteed. Olsen can earn as much as $3 million in incentives.

Of the 122 free agents to sign a big league contract, 44 received multi-year deals. Those contracts averaged 2.7 years and $9.4 million per season. The other 78 players signed one-year deals for an average of just $2.6 million.

Right about now, I imagine that some of those NFL and NBA players are having second-thoughts about forgoing their baseball careers.

