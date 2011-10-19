This Florida Man Owns 4,000 Autographed Baseballs Worth Millions

Photo: AP Images

It took him over 50 years, but Dennis Schrader’s collection of autographed baseballs is finally good enough to impress the folks at The Guinness Book of World Records. Schrader now holds the world record with 4,020 baseballs autographed by Major League Baseball players.Schrader estimates that the collection, many of which he collected himself at nearby Florida spring training games, is worth $2-3 million. Including balls autographed by non-baseball players, Schrader collection includes more than 4,600 baseballs.



But even crazier than his obsession with autographed baseballs, and nagging Guinness (it took him five years to get the record authenticated) is the vault that houses his collection.

The baseballs are kept in a 12-by-14-foot room that has “walls a foot thick, a bank vault door, motion sensors and video-camera surveillance.”

And yet Schrader does not have his collection insured.

“It’s fireproof, it’s bomb proof…If there’s a tornado warning, we come in here with a beer and sit down.”

