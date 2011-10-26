Baseball's Fear Of Modern Technology May Have Doomed The Cardinals In The World Series

Last night, the Cardinals were undone in part because Tony LaRussa had trouble communicating with his bullpen to get the correct pitcher warmed-up. After the game, LaRussa blamed the blunder on the crowd. “Sometimes it gets real loud,” said LaRussa.



But the blame should really be directed at Major League Baseball which continues to use a technology most Americans have abandoned years ago, the wired landline phone. When asked what could be used to avoid similar problems in the future, LaRussa jokingly said “smoke signals?”

And therein lies the the problem. If baseball was using smoke signals 100 years ago, they would probably still be using them today. Whether it is use of instant replay, or drug testing, or phones, baseball is a sport that drags its feet when it comes to modern technology.

In the end, Major League Baseball spends so much time trying to appease the traditionalists that think the game is perfect the way it is, that the sport is losing the marginal fans to other sports.

