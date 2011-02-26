New York Mets Get An Emergency Loan From Major League Baseball

Photo: By eviltomthai on Flickr

The New York Times reports that Major League Baseball has loaned the New York Mets $20 million to shore up their franchise’s troubled finances.The extra assistance was needed because the team already exhausted the league $75M line of credit for teams in need of temporary cash.



The unusual move underscores how perilous the team’s financial situation is. They already have $400M in debt and are desperately seeking minority owners to help fight off lawsuits surrounding from the owners’ involvement Bernie Madoff scheme.

