MLB Drops Microsoft's Silverlight For Adobe's Flash

The Web video land grab continues: Major League Baseball will use Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash video for its MLB.com and MLB.TV streaming services for at least two years, replacing Microsoft’s (MSFT) newish rival Silverlight technology.



We hope this means better support for Macs. Silverlight was an improvement over the last system, Microsoft’s Windows Media, but wasn’t ideal on Apple (AAPL) computers.

No financial terms disclosed. We wonder how much Adobe is paying MLB — or how much they’re donating in service fees/licensing — for the business.

Some context from Adobe’s release:

MLB.com streams live every Major League spring training, regular season and postseason game, more than 2,500 annually, via its out-of-market subscription product, which has seen more than 1.5 million total subscribers since its debut on Opening Day 2003. Since that time, fans have accessed more than 1.8 billion streams of live and on-demand multimedia offerings on MLB.com, representing nearly 200 million hours of participation. By the end of 2008, MLB.com will once again stream nearly 12,000 live video events, including Major League Baseball games and thousands of events for its various business partners.

See Also:

NFL iPhone App Not Happening, Says The NFL

Baseball’s iPhone App A Solid Hit, Getting New Features

Holy Cow! MLB’s New Video Player Doesn’t Suck

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.