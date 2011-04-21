Major League Baseball To Take Over Operation Of The Los Angeles Dodgers

Photo: Flickr/SD Dirk

Reports out of Los Angeles say that Major League Baseball will soon announce that it is taking over the financial operations of the Los Angeles Dodgers.The Dodgers are currently embroiled in a custody fight between owner Frank McCourt and his wife, Jaime, who are going through a divorce.



She wants part of the team in the settlement, but he is arguing that it belongs entirely to him.

Meanwhile, Frank recently had to take a $30 million loan from Fox (the previous owners) to cover payroll obligations. The team is an organisation mess right now, paralysed with uncertainty, and fans are growing restless.

Here’s the statement from MLB Commissioner Bud Selig:

“Pursuant to my authority as Commissioner, I informed Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt today that I will appoint a representative to oversee all aspects of the business and the day-to-day operations of the Club. I have taken this action because of my deep concerns regarding the finances and operations of the Dodgers and to protect the best interests of the Club, its great fans and all of Major League Baseball. My office will continue its thorough investigation into the operations and finances of the Dodgers and related entities during the period of Mr. McCourt’s ownership. I will announce the name of my representative in the next several days. The Dodgers have been one of the most prestigious franchises in all of sports, and we owe it to their legion of loyal fans to ensure that this club is being operated properly now and will be guided appropriately in the future.”

