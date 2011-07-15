The MLB Corporate Stadium Sponsors That Get The Most Bang For Their Buck

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The 20 private companies that sponsor MLB stadiums shell out millions of dollars a year in rights fees. They also get massive amounts of media exposure in return.This week, Joyce Julius & Associates measured the overall value of this media exposure.
The firm looked at newspapers, TV, and Internet sites to determine how many times each of the 20 sponsors was mentioned. Then, they calculated the overall value of these mentions by figuring out how much that exposure would cost through traditional advertising.
The leader by far was Citigroup, who got $5 million worth of exposure during the first three months of the season. Meanwhile, Overstock.com Coliseum in Oakland earned a measily $289,000 in exposure.
But all of these companies got exposure. The real question is which ones got the most exposure relative to the amount they have to pay their MLB teams for naming rights?
To find out which sponsor got the most exposure bang for their naming rights buck, we calculated the amount that three months of naming rights cost each company under their respective contracts, then compared that to the amount of exposure they received in the first three months of the MLB season.
Since the value of media exposure contains more than just TV, print, and Internet mentions, this number is not exact. But it’s still a good way to see which companies got a good deal, and which companies got doped.
Three months of media exposure: $1.33 million
Three months of naming rights: $1.52 million
Full naming rights deal: $170 million over 28 years ($6.07 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $290,000
Three months of naming rights: $300,000
Full naming rights deal: $7.2 million over 6 years ($1.2 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $5.08 million
Three months of naming rights: $5 million
Full naming rights deal: $400 million over 20 years ($20 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.38 million
Three months of naming rights: $850,000
Full naming rights deal: $68 million over 20 years ($3.4 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.13 million
Three months of naming rights: $550,000
Full naming rights deal: $66 million over 30 years ($2.2 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.47 million
Three months of naming rights: $630,000
Full naming rights deal: $75 million over 30 years ($2.5 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.39 million
Three months of naming rights: $500,000
Full naming rights deal: $40 million over 20 years ($2 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.86 million
Three months of naming rights: $910,000
Full naming rights deal: $58 million over 16 years ($3.63 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.51 million
Three months of naming rights: $520,000
Full naming rights deal: $50 million over 24 years ($2.08 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $2.01 million
Three months of naming rights: $680,000
Full naming rights deal: $60 million over 22 years ($2.73 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $1.43 million
Three months of naming rights: None (Rogers owns the Blue Jays)
Full naming rights deal: None
Three months of media exposure: $2.00 million
Three months of naming rights: $380,000
Full naming rights deal: $46 million over 30 years ($1.53 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $2.88 million
Three months of naming rights: $1.25 million
Full naming rights deal: $125 million over 25 years ($5 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $2.17
Three months of naming rights: $375,000
Full naming rights deal: $30 million over 20 years ($1.5 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $2.76
Three months of naming rights: $575,000
Full naming rights deal: $57.5 million over 30 years ($2.3 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $2.74
Three months of naming rights: $520,000
Full naming rights deal: $41 million over 20 years ($2.06 million per year)
Three months of media exposure: $3.36 million
Three months of naming rights: $550,000
Full naming rights deal: $66 million over 30 years ($2.2 million per year)
Three of the 20 companies didn't qualify for this ranking:
- Coors didn't qualify because they paid a $15 million lump-sum payment in 1995 for the indefinite rights to the Colorado Rockies' Coors Field. Thus they don't have a yearly deal.
- Anheuser-Busch didn't qualify because the financial terms with their deal with the St. Louis Cardinals are not publicly available.
- Sun Life Financial did not qualify because they purchased the rights to the Florida Marlin's stadium largely because was about to host Super Bowl XLIV. Therefore its $7.5 million per year deal is inflated.
