Cubs Fans Are So Excited About Theo, They Can Now Order Epstein Jerseys

Photo: SportsworldChicago.com

Now that Theo Epstein is officially a member of the Chicago Cubs front office, excitement in Wrigleyville is at an all-time high.So high, Cubs can now contribute directly to Theo’s operating budget by ordering their very own number 12 “Epstein” jerseys.



And bonus points go to whoever decided to give Epstein the number 12. That also happens to be the number worn by Alfonso Soriano, poster-child for the Cubs terrible spending in recent years.

And if Epstein is really going to be a magician on the north side of Chicago, his first trick will be to make Soriano disappear.

