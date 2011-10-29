SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How The Rangers Blew A 96% Chance Of Winning The World Series

The St. Louis Cardinals were down to their final strike two times last night before beating the Texas Rangers in game 6 of the World Series. Just how improbable was the victory? Take a look at this chart below.



This Win Expectancy chart tracks the probability of the Rangers winning last night’s game on a play-by-play basis. For example, prior to David Freese’s at bat in the ninth inning, the Rangers had an 8.7 per cent chance of winning the game. After tying the game with his 2-run triple, the Rangers win expectancy jumped to 62.4 per cent. But when Josh Hamilton homered in the tenth inning, the Rangers’ chances of winning the game fell back to 7.7 per cent.

All data via Fangraphs.com

