SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Is This A Sign That Steroid Testing Is Working In Baseball?

Over the last seven years, since the implementation of performance enhancing drug testing in Major League Baseball, we have seen a steady decline in home runs per game. But that has changed in the last two season, at least in one league.



At the height of baseball’s steroid era (late 90s through early 00s), the number of home run hits per game was nearly identical in the American League and National League, despite the use of the designated hitter in the AL.

But in the last two seasons, while home runs continue to decline in the NL (to their lowest level in 20 years), they are actually on the rise in the AL. And we now see a disparity in the two leagues that we haven’t seen since the mid 90s, a disparity that is more like what we should see with the use of the DH.

So what’s going on? We are open to theories…

