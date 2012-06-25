SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Nobody Has More Home Runs In The Post-Steroids Era Than Albert Pujols

Major League Baseball is now in the eighth season since suspensions were first introduced for testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs. Since then, 29 suspensions have been handed out.



But while home runs in MLB may be down, the league’s best power hitters are still slugging home runs. And nobody has hit more since 2005 than Albert Pujols (296).

In all, 16 players have hit at least 200 home runs in the last eight seasons. Here is the full list…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.