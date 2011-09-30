SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox And Rays Switched Roles Completely In Just 21 Days

On September 6, the Boston Red Sox had an eight-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 99.4 per cent chance of making the playoffs. At the other end of the spectrum, the Rays barely had a chance or a pulse with just a 0.6 per cent chance of making the playoffs.
20-one days later, the Rays are going to the playoffs, and the Red Sox are going home.
Here is a stunning look at just how dramatic the reversal of their fortunes was…
All data via CoolStandings.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.