SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox And Rays Switched Roles Completely In Just 21 Days

On September 6, the Boston Red Sox had an eight-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 99.4 per cent chance of making the playoffs. At the other end of the spectrum, the Rays barely had a chance or a pulse with just a 0.6 per cent chance of making the playoffs.



20-one days later, the Rays are going to the playoffs, and the Red Sox are going home.

Here is a stunning look at just how dramatic the reversal of their fortunes was…

All data via CoolStandings.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.