SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Yankees Payroll Explosion Has Finally Come To An End

For the fourth straight year, the New York Yankees were the only Major League Baseball team with a payroll over $200 million. But unlike their unchecked spending of the previous decade, the Yankees appear to have finally reached their payroll limit.



Since 2005, the first year the Yankees broke the $200 million barrier, their payroll has bounced between $190 million and $215 million. And this season, their payroll actually went down. On the other hand, the average payroll in MLB rose 27.6 per cent from $72.8 million to $92.9 million.

This is in stark contrast to the years before 2005. From 1997 to 2005, the Yankees payroll jumped 252.2 per cent from $59.1 million to $208.3 million. During that same period, the average MLB payroll rose 91.4 per cent.

All data via USA Today salary database

