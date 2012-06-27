SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: More Proof That Derek Jeter Is One Of The Best Hitters Ever

Derek Sanderson Jeter turns 38 today. And with a Major League-best 93 hits this season, he now has 3,181 in his career.



Only two other players in the history of baseball, Ty Cobb and Hank Aaron, had more hits before their 38th birthday. And Jeter has 11 more hits than the all-time hit king, Peter Rose had when he turned 38.

Does Jeter’s star shine a little brighter in New York? Sure. But it wasn’t Broadway that made Jeter one of the best hitters ever.

Here is the list of every player that had 3,000 hits prior to turning 38.

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

