SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Camden Yards Is Now One Of Oldest Ballparks In Baseball

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992 and began an era in baseball in which teams moved to beautiful, intimate ballparks with a bit of a throwback feel. But now Camden is about to complete its 20th season, and finds itself as one of the oldest in baseball.



With the soon-to-be Miami Marlins moving into Miami Ballpark next season, that will leave nine ballparks that are older than Camden Yards. Three of those parks (Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium) are iconic symbols of the sport. And two others (Kauffman Stadium, Angel Stadium) have undergone major renovations in the last 15 years.

That leaves the Oakland A’s (O.co Coliseum), Toronto Blue Jays (Rogers Centre), Tampa Bay Rays (Tropicana Field*), and Chicago White Sox (US Cellular Field) as the only non-iconic, non-renovated ballparks older than Camden Yards.

Here is a look at the ages of every big league ballpark…

* The Tampa Bay Rays have only been in existence since 1998. But Tropicana Field opened in 1990.

Data via BallparksOfBaseball.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.