SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How To Build A World Series Team On Less Than $100 Million

There were 11 teams in Major League Baseball with payrolls north of $100 million this season, and none of them are in the World Series. So how did the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers do it? The old fashioned way: draft picks and trades.



Of the 50 players that will be on the active rosters tonight, a whopping 35 of them (70%) were acquired either through the draft or via trade.

While the Cardinals were more reliant on the draft (44% of their roster), led by Albert Pujols, who was drafted in the 13th round, the Rangers leaned heavily on trades (44%). Some of the key acquisitions by the Rangers include Josh Hamilton, Nelson Cruz, and Mike Napoli.

Here is a breakdown of each team’s roster…

