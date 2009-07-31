MLB Building Twitter Into MLB.TV, Web Site

Major League Baseball, like many media organisations, is trying to figure out how to add “real-time” feedback to their products.



Here’s a start: MLB Advanced Media is building Twitter streams into its Gameday dashboard and MLB.TV, its streaming TV product. Fans who use club hash tags in their tweets (#mets, #redsox, etc.) will appear in the stream.

Not sure if this adds a lot of value — could be more noise than signal — but it’s an interesting start. If anything, it might help people discover other fans — perhaps the ones with intelligent commentary — to follow on Twitter.

