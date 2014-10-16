There Is A Simple Way To Increase Scoring In MLB And The Mets Are Already Working On It

Major League Baseball has a big problem and it is no secret. A lot of people think the sport has become boring.

A big reason for this perception is that games are taking longer than ever and scoring is at its lowest point in a quarter-century.

The problem is nobody wants the players using steroids like they did in 2000 when games averaged 10.3 runs per game, 26.3% more than it was this past season (8.1 r/g). And nobody wants the baseballs juiced like many people believe they were in 1987 when games averaged 2.1 home runs per game, 22.9% more than this year (1.7 HR/g).

But there is another way to artificially increase scoring and one of worst scoring teams in baseball is already working on it.

The Mets, who ranked 27th this season in runs per game during home games (3.5 r/g), are moving the fences closer to home plate at Citi Field and based on the initial photos, it looks like the move will be significant (click on the upper-left photo for the best view).

This is not the first time the Mets have moved in the fences at their 6-year-old park. Prior to the 2012 season, the Mets moved the fence in as much as 12 feet in some places and made the fence up to eight feet shorter in some spots.

MLB’s new commissioner is expected to make changes to speed up baseball games which will help fix the time problem. But if he also wants to fix the scoring problem maybe more teams should be like the Mets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.