HOLY SMOKES: The Biggest-Spending Teams In Baseball Are All In Dead Last Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Remember when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could just out spend everyone in order to win a World Series title?Or when other big market teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets tried similar tactics?



Well, those days are over.

As things currently stand, Major League Baseball’s four biggest spenders — New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels — are ALL in last place.

The Yanks and Sox are tied for last in the incredibly competitive AL East, while the Phillies and Angels’ giant payrolls sit at the bottom of the NL East and AL West, respectively.

Middle market and small market clubs like the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays find themselves near the top of the standings instead.

Does it mean big spending in baseball is a thing of the past? Not at all.

To be fair the Yanks, Sox and Phils are carrying some big, injured contracts (read: Rivera, Mariano; Crawford, Carl; Howard, Ryan) right now. But they also pay top dollar for some under performing regulars as well.

Meanwhile the Angels’ investment in Albert Pujols has been a surprisingly and astronomically colossal mistake so far.

Massive free agent contracts are here to stay in baseball, but this is just another instance in the sports world where building through the draft and player development eventually pays off.

Simply plugging people in via free agency doesn’t always work.

DON’T MISS: The 11 Big Stories To Catch You Up On The MLB Season →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.