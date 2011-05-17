WAS IT WORTH IT?: Baseball's Biggest 1-Year Contracts And How They've Fared So Far

Photo: AP

Last offseason brought us all the blockbuster deals we could ever want.Carl Crawford, Jayson Werth, and Cliff Lee all headed to their new teams with glistening long-term 9-digit contracts.



But teams can’t always throw piles of guaranteed money for a player. Instead, they go short-term and hope for the best.

Click to see the best and worst 1-year deals →

These players were all signed to one-year contracts at a price far below what they might have received in their prime.

So were they worth the risk?

Yes, it’s a tiny sample size, but after six weeks or so, teams already have a good sense of where they stand with these gambles. Some have had fantastic starts, while others haven’t been earning their paychecks.

There’s always time to turn things around, but if they don’t … hey, there’s always next year.

(Statistics as of 5/16/2011)

Russell Martin, New York Yankees – $4 million Result?: Steal 2011 stats: 107 AB (33 games) -- .243, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 17 R, 2 SB Martin was offered $4.2 million to return to the Dodgers but ended up taking less to go to the Bronx. Though his base stealing days are long gone, the Yanks scored a quality catcher at a discount. He has earned the bulk of the playing time behind the plate with long-time Yankees catcher Jorge Posada moving to DH (and slumping). Aaron Harang, San Diego Padres -- $4 million Result?: Mostly worth it

2011 stats: 46.1 IP (8 starts) -- 5-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 32 K The 9-year veteran may never regain the form he showed in his younger years, but the Padres appeared to find a reliable piece to the back end of their bullpen. Harang started the year red hot, allowing just one run in each of his first three starts, but has gotten shelled in three of his last five. Hideki Matsui, Oakland A's -- $4.25 million Result?: Somewhat worth it

2011 stats: 123 AB (33 games) -- .236, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 10 R, 0 SB

The 36-year old Japanese slugger seems a lock for 20 HRs and 80 RBIs in the middle of Oakland's improved lineup. Willing to accept the lowest pay of his career, the A's were glad to allow Godzilla to try and smash the AL West, but he's started the year in a lengthy slump. Lyle Overbay, Pittsburgh Pirates -- $5 million Result?: Slightly not worth it

2011 stats: 134 AB (38 games) -- .224, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 16 R, 1 SB Often bashed for lack of run production, Overbay became available to the ultra-stingy Bucs at a clearance rate. Slotting into the middle of a youthful, improving Pittsburgh lineup, he still hasn't found that offensive production. Jon Garland, Los Angeles Dodgers -- $5 million Result?: Worth it

2011 stats: 32.0 IP (5 starts) -- 1-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 K Garland started the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury, which was out of the norm for the veteran pitcher who hadn't been on the DL since he was a rookie in 2000. He has played great in his first five starts since his return, including a complete game 4-hitter, but it's too soon to tell.

Johnny Damon, Tampa Bay Rays -- $5.25 million Result?: Steal 2011 stats: 145 AB (36 games) -- .248, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 17 R, 5 SB Signed to help fill the gaping void left by departing left fielder Carl Crawford, Damon's produced as much as can be expected of a 37-year old. Damon has played more than 140 games each year since 1996, and he's been looking healthy so far. Early on, it's looking like the Rays made the right move.

Miguel Tejada, San Francisco Giants -- $6.5 million Result?: Bust 2011 stats: 133 AB (36 games) -- .195, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 9 R, 1 SB Only a year removed from his last All-Star appearance, the Dominican looked to bounce back and make a big impact in the Giants' quest to repeat in 2011. But Tejada has been abysmal, and it's looking more and more like the admitted steroid user's decline is in full swing. Javier Vazquez, Florida Marlins -- $7 million Result?: Bust 2011 stats: 39.1 IP (8 starts) -- 2-3, 7.55 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 20 K The Javier Vazquez that lit up 2009 doesn't exist anymore. It will take a miracle to turn his season around. Despite a disastrous 2010 campaign, the Marlins still paid a nice chunk of cash for Vazquez's services this year. But he's been even worse than last year and hasn't had a single start where he's made it past the 6th inning or allowed less than 3 earned runs. Derrek Lee, Baltimore Orioles -- $7.5 million Result?: To be determined 2011 stats: 130 AB (33 games) -- .227, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 17 R, 1 SB The 3-time gold glove winning first baseman was the final piece added to a completely rebuilt Orioles infield. The O's managed to get Lee at a cheaper rate than comparable players like Carlos Pena and Aubrey Huff. He's had a mediocre start to the season, with a severe power outage in April and a slow May. Vladimir Guerrero, Baltimore Orioles -- $8 million Result?: Somewhat worth it

2011 stats: 151 AB (37 games) -- .285, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 15 R, 0 SB Coming off a huge 2010 season in Texas, the Orioles had high hopes for Vlad. But last year's numbers (.300, 29 HR, 115 RBI) will be much harder to come by in a less productive Baltimore lineup. Guerrero has performed pretty well in the early going, although his power has waned. If he can keep his average around .300 as he has in the past few years, he'll earn his paycheck. Lance Berkman, St. Louis Cardinals -- $8 million Result?: Steal 2011 stats: 121 AB (36 games) -- .347, 11 HR, 34 RBI, 29 R, 0 SB The Big Puma's off to a torrid start that no one could have predicted. Berkman's resurrection came just at the right time for the one-time Astros superstar, who after last season's failures seemed to be regressing into obscurity. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball, and in a stacked Cardinals lineup, he's in the right environment to keep it going. As long as he doesn't completely flop for the next four months, the Cards will be thrilled.

Carlos Pena, Chicago Cubs -- $10 million Result?: Not worth it

2011 stats: 101 AB (35 games) -- .208, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 9 R, 0 SB Pena signed the biggest contract ever for someone who was coming off a sub-.200 season because of his power and defence, and he's provided the Cubs with similar results -- except without the home runs. He needs to find his power to justify that contract. Yes, he's a gold glove-calibre fielder, but for 8-digits, he's got to produce something with that bat. Magglio Ordonez, Detroit Tigers -- $10 million Result?: Bust 2011 stats: 99 AB (26 games) -- .172, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 0 SB The Tigers decided to bring back Ordonez despite an injury-shortened year in 2010, and it looks like that trend is continuing in 2011. He was put on the DL again Saturday with lingering weakness in the ankle he broke last July. He hasn't put together a full, productive year since 2008. Not what you want from a guy that will earn a cool $10 million this year. Hiroki Kuroda, Los Angeles Dodgers -- $12 million Result?: Somewhat worth it

2011 stats: 53.1 IP (8 starts) -- 4-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP. 41 K Kuroda has been with the Dodgers since coming over from Japan in 2008, performing well enough to earn the largest 1-year contract of the offseason. The ever-consistent starter has done well so far, but is he worth the money the Dodgers threw at him? He may not necessarily turn out to be a steal, but at the end of the year the price tag should be justifiable. Brandon Webb, Texas Rangers -- $3 million Result?: To be determined 2011 stats: 0 IP (0 games)

Webb hasn't played a game this year and sits on the Rangers' 60-day DL. He's still recovering from right shoulder surgery and has started throwing in training games. He has been out since August, 2009 with his ailing shoulder. We won't know the results of the Webb saga until he hits the field again. What he does when he gets there may determine whether he continues chucking baseballs or hang it up. BONUS; Manny Ramirez, Tampa Bay Rays -- $2 mil Result?: Total Bust 2011 stats: 17 AB (5 games) -- .059, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 R, 0 SB The Rays brought in Manny to be their full-time DH. What they got was absolutely nothing. Manny quit baseball after playing just five games after receiving word from MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program that he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Though the Rays didn't have to pay his salary, he left a gaping hole in their lineup. Some teams are willing to spend on free agents, but others can't afford it or are just plain cheap. Check out Baseball's 10 Biggest Cheapskates of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.