The 30 Best Baseball Players That Earned Less Than $2 Million Last Season

Joey Votto just won the NL MVP, but there’s one number he’s definitely not leading the league in: Dollars.As a young player who has been unable to test the free agent market, Votto is easily one of the greatest bargains you’ll ever find in baseball.

It’s paramount for MLB teams, especially those in small markets, to uncover these hidden gems who outperform their meager contracts. Holding on to them is another story, but those who enjoyed having these cheap talents in 2010 got a heck of deal.

That’s the only way they can keep up with the big money teams like the Yankees, who don’t have a single player on the list. So with free agency upon us, who will get lucky with players like this in 2011? And which of these players is due for a raise?

Note: This list only includes players with more at least three years of experience and making $2 million or less. Players become eligible for salary arbitration after their third year of service time.



