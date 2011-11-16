The Baltimore Orioles Are Bringing Back The Carton Bird Logo And Orange Uniforms

Photo: Sportslogos.net

Orange has apparently become all the rage in Major League Baseball.And now, so will cartoon birds.



The Baltimore Orioles just unveiled uniform changes for the 2012 season.

And they’re bringing back an updated version of the classic cartoon bird design of the 60s and 70s. It will replace the ornithologically-correct bird on helmets and hats.

The Orioles haven’t done much right in recent years, but this is a step in the right direction. Aesthetically, at least.

But that’s not all.

For the first time since 1992, they will wear an alternate orange jersey for select home games – joining the Miami Marlins in the orange revolution.

Photo: washingtonpost.com

