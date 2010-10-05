MLB Attendance Down For Third Straight Year

Photo: AP

League-wide attendance for Major League Baseball dipped slightly in 2010, just about one-half of one per cent lower than the previous season and the third straight decline since setting a record high in 2007.A pessimist would say this is a continuation of the inevitable slow-motion collapse of America’s Pastime, as football and the YouTubes prey upon the weak attention spans of our iPod-addled youth who are no longer able to process the pastoral pleasures of the grand old game.



An optimist would say, “Hey, 0.5% without a true pennant race in this economy? We’ll take it!”

See more attendance data here.

