Baseball's popularity is surging in Kansas City and Houston

From 2004 through 2014, the Kansas City Royals never ranked higher than 25th in attendance in Major League Baseball. But one season after coming within a game of winning the World Series, the Royals have jumped all the way up to No. 10 at 33,402 fans per game, a 38.3% increase over last year, the biggest jump in baseball.

The Houston Astros, who are leading the AL West, are the only other team that has seen attendance this season jump more than 20%.

Overall, average attendance in MLB is up 1.1% so far this year from 30,458 per game to 30,807 per game.

