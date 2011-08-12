SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Dan Uggla's Improbable Hitting Streak

Last night, Dan Uggla stretched his hitting streak to 31-games with a first inning single. No matter when Uggla’s streak ends, it is a great feat, but it might also be the most unlikely hitting streak ever.



Uggla’s streak is just the 16th hitting streak to reach 31 games since Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak in 1941. And while there are some unlikely names on that list, none of those players had a season during the year of their hitting streak that is as bad as the one Uggla is having this year.

With just 44 games remaining in the season, Uggla is hitting .224. And that is after his recent hot stretch. Now consider that before his hitting streak started, Uggla was hitting a Dunnsian .173.

Of the 16 other players with 31-game hitting streaks since 1941, only four players finished the season hitting below .300, with Hal Morris of the Reds in 1997 posting the worst batting average of .276.

Here is how Uggla’s hitting streak compares to the rest of the players in this group…

