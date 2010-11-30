San Francisco Giants Get $317,000 Each For Winning World Series

Photo: Flickr/rocor

Major League Baseball announced the amount of money players will receive from participating in the postseason today. The World Series Champion San Francisco Giants will divide up $19,764,779.19 from the players’ pool, and each of the 50 players that earned full shares will get $317,631.29.



The Texas Rangers will split $13,176,519.46, and each of the 44 players they voted to receive full shares will get $246,279.55.

Catcher Bengie Molina played for both the Giants and Rangers, but it’s not known if he received a share from both teams. He can’t make more than a full Giants share.

Twelves teams share in the player’s pool, which is created from gate receipts for all required playoff games.

Click here to learn how the money is split up >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.