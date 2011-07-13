This Year's MLB All-Star Ticket Prices Take A Huge Dive

Prices for 2011 MLB All-Star Game tickets took a dive beginning on June 30 and never returned to earlier levels. On June 29, secondary market tickets were selling for an average of $379, but fell to $184 the next day — far past the monthly average of $306.



Multiple factors contributed (or may have contributed) to this rapid fall in price, though it’s hard to say to what extent each mattered. While SeatGeek’s proprietary data consistently shows that prices tend to drop before a game, that doesn’t explain this steep downward trajectory for tonight’s game.

Moreover, this didn’t happen last year – average MLB ticket prices for the 2010 All-Star Game remained close to the monthly average of $388 up until the event. To be fair, last years game seems to be more popular overall, but again, that doesn’t explain the big decline within the last two weeks.

So what made the market so soft, so suddenly?



1) Fan voting ended on 6/30.

This is certainly an influential variable; it can’t be simply accidental that the sharp decrease in price coincided with the end of online voting. Perhaps as attention and media coverage regarding the competitive spots on each team (e.g., AL catcher) dwindled, so did fan demand.



2) Derek Jeter’s 3000th hit

In a similar vein, the Derek Jeter effect can’t be ignored. Media coverage over the The Captain’s quest for his historic 3,000th hit was massive and certainly overshadowed most buzz surrounding the All-Star Game. While the correlation isn’t perfect, it is fair to say that when fan demand increased and Yankees ticket prices skyrocketed, All-Star Game tickets simultaneously fell.

3) Lack of big-name players

A total of fifteen selected players will not be playing in the game tonight for various reasons including injury and ineligibility. Speaking of the Yankees, three of their biggest stars will be skipping the Midsummer Classic: Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and C.C. Sabathia. Chipper Jones and Albert Pujols are noticeably absent as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.