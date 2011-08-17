Meet The Most Overrated Players In Major League Baseball

It's hard to deduce which catcher is truly the most overrated. Many of them do one or two things well and beyond that, they are typically below average.

Kurt Suzuki was never considered a star, but he has been considered an above average player, and it's difficult to figure out why. The highest OPS he has ever had was .735, and that was during his rookie season.

This year, Suzuki has the second lowest WAR out of all the catchers who qualify with enough at-bats to be considered. Even though he's touted as a defensive specialist, Kurt has underachieved in 2011 and has allowed one more run than he has disallowed.