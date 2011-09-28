Albert Pujols Will Be The Winter's Biggest Free Agent

This winter’s biggest free agent will be Albert Pujols. And after 1,703 games, there is a chance these are his final days with the St. Louis Cardinals.



After a slow start, Pujols once again has his batting average above .300 (.301) and has at least 30 home runs (37) for the 11th straight season. But after hitting 445 home runs with St. Louis, can the Cardinals afford to keep Pujols?

On the surface, it would appear that the two sides are not that far apart. According to Bob Nightengale, Pujols rejected a nine-year, $195 million offer last winter that would have had an average annual value of $21.7 million. Pujols reportedly was looking for a 10-year deal worth $230 million ($23M per year). The two sides then agreed to table their discussions until after the season.

But with free agency pending, will Pujols be able to turn down bigger offers from other clubs for an opportunity to stay with the only club he has ever known? It will only take one team offering Pujols $250 million and there is no shortage of possible teams that could go that high.

The Cubs have long been rumoured to have their sights on Pujols to play first base. And if the Dodgers can get their finances squared away, they could certainly use the help.

The Wild Card? What about the Florida Miami Marlins, who will be moving into their new stadium next season. Giving their fans a big free agent splash could go a long ways towards bringing excitement to next year’s club.

There are some reasons to be concerned about Pujols’ future production. But barring injury, Pujols should still be productive for years to come. The question is just which team will reap the benefits?

