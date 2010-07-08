MLB Jumps On The Check-in Bandwagon

Major League Baseball just added the ability to check-in at baseball games to its MLB At Bat iPhone application (iTunes link).



Bob Bowman, CEO of MLBAM, the Internet division of MLB, said this was coming in May at our startup conference.

Here’s what you get with the new feature:

It works with Twitter and Facebook.

It creates a sort-of chat room, where you and other people at the game can talk about the action.

You get a map of the stadium so you can find bathrooms, concessions, and other information.

And you’ll eventually gain access to highlights in the app. If there’s a great play, you’ll be able to watch it again on your phone.

We have the $14.99 MLB At Bat application, which is how we noticed that MLB has added these features to its app. We don’t see this as a stand-alone MLB check-in app in the App Store, and we don’t see these functions in the free “Lite” version of the At Bat app. We’ve emailed MLB to see if it that changes.

This is a pretty cool feature for MLB to bake into its products. It’s a good way to corral people talking about the same game. It’s also nice to have a map of the stadium.

