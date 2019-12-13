YouTuber Marques Brownlee unveiled his top picks for gadget gifts this holiday season — here's what made his list

MKBHD/YouTube YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Marques Brownlee of the MKBHDYouTube channel tells Business Insider his top five gadget gifts for the holidays.

Thankfully, Brownlee’s gift ideas are totally reasonable, cool, and good pieces of tech that should be accessible to almost anyone.

Marques Brownlee’s MKBHD YouTube channel has almost 10 million subscribers who want to hear his insights and opinions on the newest and most important consumer tech of our time.

He answers some of the biggest and difficult questions and sifts through what’s dope, and what’s nope.

We’re all better off with Brownlee and the MKBHD YouTube channel, but there’s a pressing question he still hasn’t answered: What should you gift your friends and family for the holidays?

Thankfully, Brownlee sent over his list of top five gadget gift ideas to Business Insider – don’t worry, it doesn’t include a $US50,000 Mac Pro.

Check it out:

1. Dbrand skins

Here’s what Brownlee says about the product:

“You know what phone they have. But you don’t know what to get them. Easy. Get them a dbrand skin. Or grab a couple. You get scratch protection, colour customisation, and none of the bulk of a case (or risk of the recipient not liking it). Can’t really go wrong here.”

We should make an obligatory disclaimer that Dbrand is one of the MKBHD channel’s top sponsors. Still, as a quick, easy, inexpensive gift idea, a smartphone skin is a pretty good idea!

2. Google Nest Mini

Google

Here’s what Brownlee says about the product:

“Quite possibly the easiest way to turn your home into a smart home. Play music. Set timers. Ask questions. Send messages. Make phone calls. Turn up the thermostat. Turn off the smart lights. All hands-free. Once you get started, it just makes sense to build out the ecosystem of smart stuff around it. So this is a great place to start! Honorable mention to the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) if you’re more into the Alexa ecosystem.”

3. AirPods Pro

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Here’s what Brownlee says about the product:

“They’re the headphones of 2020. The original AirPods were pretty great, enough to shoot up to the #1 most popular headphones on earth. These add a better fit, slightly better sound and surprisingly good active noise cancellation. It all adds up to enough of a change to make them the most convenient possible headphones for any iPhone user … And they even work with Android.”

4. Moment lenses

Sean Wolfe/Business Insider

Here’s what Brownlee says about the product:

“These are the best camera lenses for smartphone photography and videography. Smartphone cameras are already sprouting additional lenses, but there’s nothing like high quality glass and a completely new perspective. My personal favourite is the wide 18mm lens that can give you a higher quality ultrawide the the secondary one built into most phones. And if you’re feeling like spicing up video, they have an incredible anamorphic lens that I highly recommend.”

5. Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech

Here’s what Brownlee says about the product:

“It’s simply the best mouse I’ve ever used. And I’ve used a lot of mice in the last 10 years. The shape, weight, smoothness, compatibility and feature set are all top notch. It has USB-C. It has an incredible scroll wheel. It has recappable controls. It has a long battery life. What more could I ask for? I have one for work and one for home.”

