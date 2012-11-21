This Firefight Shows What Happens When A US Soldier Is Outnumbered

Photo: via FUNKER530

A video posted recently by FUNKER530, a veteran who tracks firefights, shows just how lethal American combined arms can be on the battlefield.”Combined arms” is military terminology which denotes use of multiple assets — mortars, jets, ships, infantry — in a single engagement.



Here we can see the importance of fielding well-equipped, intelligent troopers on the ground who can lay a base of fire on the enemy while simultaneously relaying strike coordinates to birds in the air.

Or in other words a very brave dude, with a very capable gun, holding off some very doomed bad guys.

