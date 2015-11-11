Mizzou has issued a campus-wide alert because of threats made on social media

Officials at the University of Missouri have issued an alert warning students of threats made on social media in light of protests that have taken place on campus.

Mizzou tweeted this note earlier urging students, “Do not spread rumours,” but acknowledged on its emergency information website that it is aware of the threats.

We are aware & updating https://t.co/6BXzIBsDxU. Do not spread rumours. @MUalert only reliable source in emergency. https://t.co/zWKQLU7m9E

— MU Alert (@MUalert) November 11, 2015

Online messages have been circulating Tuesday night that have caused university officials to increase security on campus. One such message was tweeted by a person who claims to have received it from a Mizzou student:

sent to me by another Mizzou student. Attach every picture you find in your emails to your professors! pic.twitter.com/a8A2V0blXg

— Shirley Temper (@TaeGawd) November 11, 2015

This story is developing.

