Mizzou has issued a campus-wide alert because of threats made on social media

Bryan Logan
- NOVEMBER 9: Students embrace one another during a forum on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia on November 9, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. Students celebrate the resignation of University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe amid allegations of racism. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Officials at the University of Missouri have issued an alert warning students of threats made on social media in light of protests that have taken place on campus.

Mizzou tweeted this note earlier urging students, “Do not spread rumours,” but acknowledged on its emergency information website that it is aware of the threats.

Online messages have been circulating Tuesday night that have caused university officials to increase security on campus. One such message was tweeted by a person who claims to have received it from a Mizzou student:

This story is developing.

