A major Greek system may ban female students from frat parties

The University of Missouri — better known as Mizzou — may ban female students from campus fraternity parties, according to a list of proposed changes to the school’s Greek system.

The draft of the list recently leaked online, following coverage of the proposal from Total Frat Move and other outlets last week. The proposed policies are part of a plan from the Mizzou Fraternity Alumni Consortium to improve female students’ safety in fraternity houses, according to the document.

One of the more controversial proposals addresses female students as “guests” in fraternity houses. “Women students are restricted from being guests in fraternity houses during certain high risk periods,” the policy draft states. These periods include 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, when most college parties take place, as well as “Syllabus Week,” the week before classes start.

The university is stressing that the proposal is not finalised, and will be presented on June 20.

“They have been discussed by a wide range of people and the university administration, but no action has been taken,” former Consortium chairman Ted Hellman told the Columbia Daily Tribune last week. “Some are still under consideration, some are not. We are very, very early in the process, and the things you are seeing are coming from a document over two months old and dated information.”

Mizzou sorority leadership came out against the proposal in a press release last week, writing, “The women of the Panhellenic Association Executive Board and the Panhellenic chapter presidents deemed the very premise of the proposal problematic and found many of the policies to be ineffective and uneducated.”

