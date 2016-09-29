Mizzou just had another incident of racial epithets shouted at black students

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images Mizzou students protested similar incidents of racism on campus in 2015.

The University of Missouri has suspended its

Delta Upsilon fraternity chapter after reports that members shouted racist and sexist epithets at members of a black student government group, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The move came hours after Delta Upsilon’s International also suspended the chapter as a result of the alleged incident, which took place at 11:50 p.m. on September 27, according to a statement by the group allegedly targeted, the Legion of Black Collegians.

A group of six to seven white male and female students shouted, “look at those n—— looking at us,” according to the statement. Nearby police reportedly approached and intended to deescalate, when members members of Delta Upsilon shouted, “‘Mizzou PC, c—-, B—–, N——‘ and a plethora of other micro-aggressions,” the statement continued.

The incident comes almost exactly a year after a similar racial incident sparked mass tension on Mizzou’s Columbia, Missouri, campus in September 2015.

Tensions continued to rise when the Legion of Black Collegians was targeted with hate speech in October. The students were rehearsing for a play when an inebriated white male used racial slurs against them, according the Columbia Missourian.

Students rebuffed the Mizzou administration for a lack of action, and athletes of colour on the Missouri football team pledged not to play football until university president, Tim Wolfe, resigned or was fired. Wolfe stepped down in November.

This time, Mizzou administrators seem keen to get in front of the alleged situation and disparage any acts of racism.

“I am outraged and saddened to hear of this!” Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said, according to the Tribune. “The University of Missouri is committed to fostering an inclusive campus environment where all students, faculty, staff and visitors can live, learn, work and feel safe.”

Mizzou’s diversity officer is set to meet with the students allegedly targeted in the incident.

Mizzou did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.