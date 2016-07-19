A Japanese bank just made a big statement of intent on Wall Street

Japanese bank Mizuho has made a big hire in New York.

The bank’s US operation has hired Wall Street veteran Thomas Hartnett as head of fixed income sales and trading.

Hartnett, who has held senior roles at Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank, will report to Jerry Rizzieri, CEO of Mizuho Securities USA.

He will oversee sales and trading across all fixed income classes, and will also be tasked with helping drive growth in Mizuho’s US business.

“We continue to invest in strengthening and diversifying our product offering in order to better serve clients,” Rizzieri said in a statement. “Tom’s strong track record in both developing and leading key product areas makes him a great addition to our team.”

Hartnett most recently worked at Deutsche Bank as head of North America rates, having rejoined the German bank from Lehman Brothers in 2007. He was one of those to leave as the bank went through a deep restructuring, with Sam Wisnia appointed to head rates in Europe and North America in November last year.

Hartnett is the latest Wall Street exec to join Mizuho. The firm is looking to expand headcount in the US by 10%, Rizzieri told Sonali Basak and Zeke Faux at Bloomberg back in March.

Hiroshi Suehiro, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of the Americas at Mizuho, has said the bank plans to become a “top-tier corporate and investment bank in North America.”

Separately, Jim Iorio has joined EBS BrokerTec, Icap’s electronic foreign exchange and fixed income business, as global head of sales. Iorio left Barclays, where he had been head of FX and commodities distribution, in December last year.

