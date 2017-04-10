A new player in US dealmaking has made another big hire in San Francisco

Mizuho has made another hire in San Francisco, adding

Alexander Lim as a managing director in healthcare investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

In his new role, he will lead healthcare coverage on the West Coast, and report to Jason Fertig, head of healthcare investment banking.

Lim was most recently at Oppenheimer & Co, where he worked with clients in biotech, medtech, diagnostics and life science tools sectors. He previously worked with Lazard.

His appointment is the latest in a series of hires at the Japanese bank. Mizuho hired Fertig as head of North America healthcare banking in October, and more recently hired Mariano Gaut as a managing director, focused on capital raising deals for healthcare clients.

The bank has also made a series of hires in tech, media and telecoms banking, hiring

Rich Gallivan as head of North America TMT banking 12 months ago. Since then, the firm has hired John Jansen as head of technology M&A banking and Sugeet Madan as a managing director in technology coverage banking.

