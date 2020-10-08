A major Japanese bank will let employees work 3-day weeks after the pandemic to give them more time for childcare and education

https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?channel=utd383&id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2018%3Anewsml_RC1E5BAFE7D0%3A2117581700&search=all%3ATatsufumi%20Sakai fefe

Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group is planning to let staff work a shorter week after the COVID-19 pandemic, giving them more time for childcare or education, Bloomberg reported.

Workers who work three days a week will keep 60% of their salary, while employees who work four days will retain 80%, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg.

The lender is in talks with labour unions, and the measure could be introduced as soon as December.

The scheme could be open to 45,000 staff.

With every major economy placed under coronavirus lockdowns in March, the pandemic has forced most companies in the world to resort to remote working. A Reuters poll published in August showed that a third of Japanese firms are rethinking their office spaces following a sharp fall in usage compared to the previous year, while 65% of the country’s firms are allowing employees to work from home during the pandemic.

In April, the brokerage arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group introduced a shorter three-day working week.

Last year, Mizuho started allowing employees to work side jobs. The policy would increase job flexibility and address Japan’s worker shortage, it said.

Mizuho did not respond to a Business Insider request for comment.

