Missing Florida teen Miya Marcano ‘repeatedly rebuffed’ the romantic advances of a person of interest in the case, police say

Notice for missing person Miya Marcano. Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Missing teenager Miya Marcano “repeatedly rebuffed” the romantic advances of a person of interest in the case.

Police said Armando Manuel Caballero, who died by apparent suicide, had a romantic interest in Marcano.

Marcano was last seen by family and friends on Friday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Missing Florida teenager Miya Marcano “repeatedly rebuffed” the romantic advances of Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case, authorities in Orange County, Florida, said at a press conference on Monday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Caballero, 27, who was a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex, had a romantic interest in Marcano and that the 19-year-old had rejected his advances.

Caballero was found dead in his apartment of an apparent suicide, Insider previously reported.

Mina added that Caballero was classified as a person of interest after investigators discovered that he used a master key to let himself into Marcano’s apartment moments before she was last seen by family and friends on Friday.

Police have said they suspect “foul play” in the teen’s disappearance.

“We urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call OCSO at 407-836-4357,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. “If you see Miya, call 911. Please share this post, and help us find Miya.”