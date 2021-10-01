The FBI has joined the search for missing Florida teen Miya Marcano

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Florida. Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The FBI has joined the search for missing Florida 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the FBI is assisting in the investigation “in the manner of technology.”

Marcano disappeared on September 24, and a person of interest in the case has since died by apparent suicide.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The FBI has joined the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano in Florida, local officials said at a press conference this week.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at the press conference on Thursday that the FBI is assisting in the investigation “in the manner of technology.”

He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is using canines to locate cellphones, and authorities are searching different areas for Marcano based on tips they’ve received.

“Not including what’s happening today and right now, our emergency response team and others have conducted nearly 30 searches, since Miya has been missing, that spans three different counties and has included about 175 personnel,” Mina said at a press conference Thursday.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College, went missing on September 24 before she was scheduled to visit her family in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A person of interest in the case – Armando Manuel Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex – was found dead of an apparent suicide in his apartment earlier this week.

Authorities say Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment on the day she went missing.

Arden Villas, an apartment complex in Orange County, Florida, said that following Marcano’s disappearance, the facility has updated and enhanced its security procedures.