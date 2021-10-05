Body found near an Orlando apartment complex confirmed to be Miya Marcano, medical examiner says

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Florida. Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP

A Florida medical examiner confirmed on Tuesday that a body found over the weekend was missing teen Miya Marcano.

The medical examiner said an investigation into cause and manner of death is ongoing.

Marcano, a 19-year-old college student, went missing on September 24.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A body found in a wooded area near an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend is 19-year-old Miya Marcano, the local medical examiner said on Tuesday.

“A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021 has been identified as Miya Marcano,” Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said in a statement shared with Insider.

An investigation into the cause and manner of death is still ongoing, Stephany said.

Marcano, a student at Valencia College, went missing on September 24 before she was scheduled to visit family in Fort Lauderdale.

Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case who was a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex, was found dead of an apparent suicide last week.

Authorities say Caballero used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment on the day she went missing.

Marcano’s body was found near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments, approximately 18 miles (29km) from her home at the Arden Luxury Apartments in Orlando.