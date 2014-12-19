Here's The Surprisingly Simple Slide Deck Mixpanel Just Used To Raise $65 Million

LinkedIn/Suhail Doshi Mixpanel CEO Suhail Doshi

Mixpanel, which helps companies measure and analyse the performance of mobile and other business apps, has just raised a $US65 million Series B round that values the company at $US865 million.

Andreessen Horowitz was the lead investor in the new round.

Here is the surprisingly simple slide deck Mixpanel used to close the deal.

Some of the specific numbers are blacked out, but the message is clear: If you solve a real problem, and can prove it by showing a nice up-and-to-the-right revenue chart, then you shouldn’t have to do much extra convincing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.