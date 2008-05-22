Clothing Retailers Struggle to Clear Low Bar

Corey Lorinsky

It’s no secret consumer spending has looked shaky in the face of soaring oil and food prices and there were mixed results from softline retailers.

Winners

Ann Taylor (ANN): $0.47 vs. consensus $0.46

New York & Co. (NWY): $0.11 vs. consensus $0.10

Children’s Place (PLCE): $0.66 vs. consensus $0.50

Losers

Casual Male (CMRG): $0.00 vs. consensus $0.02

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS): $0.17 vs. consensus $0.18

