Mixed Nuts Look Really Strange When Floating In Zero Gravity

Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is currently living on the International Space Station, has been posting like a wild man from the International Space Station, most frequently beautiful pictures of the Earth from space.



His latest work, though, in the investigation of Nuts in Space. Mixed nuts, specifically. I know that doesn’t sound exciting, but this video is really cool.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hadfield has also shown us the best way to clip your fingernails in zero G:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.