Mixed Nuts Look Really Strange When Floating In Zero Gravity

Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is currently living on the International Space Station, has been posting like a wild man from the International Space Station, most frequently beautiful pictures of the Earth from space.
His latest work, though, in the investigation of Nuts in Space. Mixed nuts, specifically. I know that doesn’t sound exciting, but this video is really cool.
Hadfield has also shown us the best way to clip your fingernails in zero G:
